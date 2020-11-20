Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren

November 20, 2020 08:30 PM
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 04:15 PM
Protecting the Elephants
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:28 PM
USA 2020 Decision
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 10:29 PM
USA VOTES 2020
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 10:08 PM
Russia: Peril and Poison
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 12:01 PM
Shoura: An Experiment in Reconciliation
