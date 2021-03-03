Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Exploring Mars and Beyond

March 03, 2021 02:27 PM
Perseverance made a pinpoint landing on Mars, giving us the most detailed perspective yet of Earth's nearest neighbor. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren explores the mission's goals and the future of space travel with Matthew Smith, Systems Engineer for the Mars 2020 mission, and NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green. Airdate: March 3, 2021.

 

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
