Plugged In-Turkey: Breaking the Silence
February 17, 2021 04:14 PM
Once an example of democracy in the Middle East, Turkey’s crackdown on dissent now makes it among the biggest jailers of journalists in the world. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren presents a new VOA documentary that explores how Turkey’s once vibrant and competitive media landscape has been suppressed by the Erdoğan government. Airdate: February 17, 2021.