Polarized US Politics Highlight Fault Lines on Race, Identity
September 18, 2019 06:03 AM
In the United States, the growing political divide along ethnic lines, along with President Donald Trump’s racially charged rhetoric, are renewing debate over what it means to be an American. As VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the American Dream's premise that all immigrants can assimilate into a diverse cultural melting pot is today complicated by questions of loyalty, legality and racism.