Police Arrest Activists at Paris 'Security Bill' Protest

French riot police dragged and arrested demonstrators in Paris who were protesting police violence and a security bill, Saturday, December 12.

Parisians and press freedom activists took to the streets to protest the draft law, which sets out to increase its surveillance tools and restricts rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online.

Protesters say the bill would also restrict civil liberties and infringe journalists' freedom in the country.

France has been hit by a wave of street protests after the government introduced the security bill in parliament.

The bill was part of French President Emmanuel Macron's drive to get tougher on law and order ahead of elections in 2022.

His government also said the police needed to be better protected from online hate.

But the draft legislation provoked a public backlash, and

Macron's ruling party said it would rewrite the law.

(Reuters)