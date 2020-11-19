Quick Takes

Police Clash With Protesters in Chile

November 19, 2020 01:31 PM
Anti-government protesters clashed with police in Chile’s capital of Santiago, Wednesday, November 18. 

Protests have been ongoing for a year to call for pension, healthcare and education reform. 

Chilean protesters took to the streets in droves last month in support of a plan to tear up the country’s constitution in favor of a new charter drafted by citizens. (REUTERS) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
