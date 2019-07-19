Politics and Substance of the Immigration Crisis

Do the policies and rhetoric of the Trump Administration alleviate or exacerbate the immigration crisis along the US southern border? What impact do changes in asylum rules have on Mexico’s ability to absorb migrants fleeing from violence and poverty in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala?  On this edition of the program, Cristobal Ramon, Senior Policy Analyst at the Bipartisan Policy Center and Ariel G. Ruiz Soto, Associate Policy Analyst at the Migration Policy institute, discuss the substance and politics of the immigration crisis along the US southern border with host Carol Castiel. 

