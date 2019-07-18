US Politics

Pompeo Heads to Latin America, Focus on Immigration, Counterterrorism, Venezuela

July 18, 2019 02:09 AM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading to Latin America Thursday with a full agenda. The trip is to focus on counterterrorism cooperation, the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and efforts to reduce the flow of migrants from Central America to the U.S. southern border. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
 

