Pompeo Pledges Continued US Support for Iraq, Won’t Discuss Troop Cuts
August 19, 2020 11:02 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Iraq’s visiting foreign minister and promised continued U.S. support as Baghdad confronts threats from the Islamic State terror group and pro-Iranian militias. The pledge comes despite President Donald Trump’s desire to reduce American’s military presence in the country. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.