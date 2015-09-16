Pope expected to speak to Congress about climate change. Listen to De Capua report.
September 16, 2015
Pope Francis makes his first trip to the United States next week (9/22-27) with stops in Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia. During his visit, the Pontiff will address a joint session of Congress and is expected to speak on the environment, among other issues. He recently released an encyclical â or papal letter â on the environment.