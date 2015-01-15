Pope Philippines Interview Orendain Yackee

January 15, 2015 08:39 AM
Embed
Listen
Pope Philippines Interview Orendain Yackee 1876786
Pope Philippines Interview Orendain Yackee 1876786 audio player.

Pope Francis is in the Philippines for a five-day visit keenly awaited by the nation's 80 million Roman Catholics. A huge crowd was on hand to welcome the Pope, who was greeted by Philippine President Benigno Aquino as he got off the plane. V-O-A's Susan Yackee asked reporter Simone Orendain, in Manila, what is on the Pope's agenda.:

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover