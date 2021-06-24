USA

Post-Pandemic Open Streets Program Delights New Yorkers

June 24, 2021 09:40 AM
New York City is starting to open up after the worst of the pandemic by implementing the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs. These permanent, year-round initiatives allow restaurants to spill out beyond their barricaded outdoor eating areas into the streets. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Max Avloshenko, Olga Terekhin  

By
Nina Vishneva
