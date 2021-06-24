Post-Pandemic Open Streets Program Delights New Yorkers
June 24, 2021 09:40 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
New York City is starting to open up after the worst of the pandemic by implementing the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs. These permanent, year-round initiatives allow restaurants to spill out beyond their barricaded outdoor eating areas into the streets. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Max Avloshenko, Olga Terekhin