President Biden: Day One
January 20, 2021 11:30 PM
The United States swore in Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th President Wednesday, succeeding Republican Donald Trump. As the U.S. faces political division and a surging coronavirus pandemic, President Biden began his first day in office signing a series of Executive Orders. Plus, the United Nations warns that the pandemic is continuing to destroy jobs and push food prices higher. And an update on a deadly blast in Spain.