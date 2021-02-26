President Biden's Foreign Policy

February 26, 2021 10:05 PM

Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv talks with panelists Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and Tom DeFrank, Contributing Editor to the National Journal, about US President Joe Biden’s recent foreign policy initiatives, including his recent virtual summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reviving talks with European allies over Iran’s nuclear program, among other major stories dominating the US political landscape.

