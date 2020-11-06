President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden Confident of Electoral Win

November 06, 2020 05:05 PM
A panel of prominent Washington journalists discuss the latest top stories of the week including the results from the November 3rd 2020 Presidential election. The moderator this week is Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday and the panelists are Emily Tamkin, US Editor for the New Statesman and Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times

