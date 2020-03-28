President Trump on Hand as Navy Hospital Ship Leaves for NYC
March 28, 2020 09:19 PM
The hospital ship USNS Comfort departed from Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday en route to New York to assist with the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump flew to Norfolk on Saturday as it set off. During a speech, he said is considering a two-week quarantine for the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to help officials contain the pandemic. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has our story.