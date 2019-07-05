President Trump's Historic Visit to North Korea

July 5, 2019
President Trump's Historic Visit to North Korea
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the week's headlines including President Trump becoming the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea this past Sunday.  Also, Iran announces it has exceeded its low-enriched uranium stockpile limit, violating the amount it agreed to hold in a 2015 international deal. Join moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington, D.C., Dan Raviv, Sr. Washington Correspondent for i24News, and Tracy Wilkinson, Correspondent for the Los Angeles Times as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.

