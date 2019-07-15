Middle East

President Trump's Iran Policy Challenged

July 15, 2019 01:33 AM
Iran is claiming moral victory in its stand-off with the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that Washington has failed to win international support for tougher sanctions on Tehran for increasing its production of enriched uranium. Meanwhile in another leaked remark, the former British ambassador to the U.S. said President Donald Trump abandoned the nuclear deal with Iran to spite his predecessor, Barack Obama. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

