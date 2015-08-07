Press Conference USA
HENRI BARKEY. Henri Barkey, Director, Middle East Program, Wilson Center Host Carol Castiel and VOA Turkish Service Broadcaster, Alp Esmer, discuss whether or not Ankaraâs decision to let Washington use its Incirlik Air Base in the fight against ISIL in Syria is âa game-changerâ or does Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have an ulterior political motive? Whatâs the status of Turkish â US relations? Whither the so-called peace process between the PKK, the Kurdistan Workerâs Party, and Ankara? Why does President Erdogan see the Syrian Kurds, who are a major US ally against ISIL, as more of a threat than ISIL? Weâll ask our guest, Henri Barkey, a prominent Middle East and Turkish expert, currently Director of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.