Press Conference USA

HENRI BARKEY. Henri Barkey, Director, Middle East Program, Wilson Center Host Carol Castiel and VOA Turkish Service Broadcaster, Alp Esmer, discuss whether or not Ankaraâs decision to let Washington use its Incirlik Air Base in the fight against ISIL in Syria is âa game-changerâ or does Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have an ulterior political motive? Whatâs the status of Turkish â US relations? Whither the so-called peace process between the PKK, the Kurdistan Workerâs Party, and Ankara? Why does President Erdogan see the Syrian Kurds, who are a major US ally against ISIL, as more of a threat than ISIL? Weâll ask our guest, Henri Barkey, a prominent Middle East and Turkish expert, currently Director of the Middle East Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.