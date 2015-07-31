Press Conference USA
July 31, 2015
KENTARO TOYAMA. Doug Bernard talks to Kentaro Toyama, author of a new book: âGeek Heresy: Rescuing Social Change from the Cult of Technologyâ. Toyama helps us understand that technology serves its purpose only when it is rightly applied. As one reviewer says: âFinally, we have a book that can help temper our technology addiction with an approach guided by critical thought and practical application.â