Press Conference USA

HISHAM MELHEM. Host Carol Castiel and Mohamed Elshinnawi, Senior VOA Middle East reporter, talk with Hisham Melhem, columnist for Al-Arabiya, the Dubai-based satellite channel, about US policy towards the Middle East from the fallout of the so-called Arab Spring, the festering civil war in Syria, the rise of the so-called Islamic State or ISIL in Iraq and Syria and the geopolitical impact of the recently concluded nuclear deal with Iran.