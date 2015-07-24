Press Conference USA

July 24, 2015 06:30 PM
HISHAM MELHEM. Host Carol Castiel and Mohamed Elshinnawi, Senior VOA Middle East reporter, talk with Hisham Melhem, columnist for Al-Arabiya, the Dubai-based satellite channel, about US policy towards the Middle East from the fallout of the so-called Arab Spring, the festering civil war in Syria, the rise of the so-called Islamic State or ISIL in Iraq and Syria and the geopolitical impact of the recently concluded nuclear deal with Iran.

