Press Conference USA

MONDE MUYANGWA. Host Carol Castiel previews US President Barack Obama’s trip to Kenya for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit as well as his visit to Ethiopia, the first-ever for a sitting US president, with Monde Muyangwa, Director of the Africa Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center. They also discuss Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s upcoming meeting at the White House, the controversy over elections in Burundi, and President Obama’s legacy in Africa.