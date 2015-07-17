Press Conference USA

MONDE MUYANGWA. Host Carol Castiel previews US President Barack Obamaâs trip to Kenya for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit as well as his visit to Ethiopia, the first-ever for a sitting US president, with Monde Muyangwa, Director of the Africa Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center. They also discuss Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhariâs upcoming meeting at the White House, the controversy over elections in Burundi, and President Obamaâs legacy in Africa.