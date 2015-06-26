Press Conference USA

June 26, 2015 06:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Press Conference USA 1829696
Press Conference USA 1829696 audio player.

OBAMACARE The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a key component of President Barack Obamaâs signature domestic legislative achievement---the Affordable Care Act. The decision upholds the lawâs provision to grant subsidies to states to help people buy health care. On the occasion of this landmark ruling, host Carol Castiel speaks with Michelle Katz, nurse and author of the recently published book âHealthcare Made Easy: Answers to all of Your Healthcare Questions under the Affordable Care Act.â

Latest Episodes
July 26, 2019
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing
This July 20, 1969, photo obtained from NASA and taken by Neil Armstrong, shows astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the Moon's Sea of Tranquility. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / Neil Armstrong" - NO MARKETING NO…
July 19, 2019
Melvin Rogers on Race and Democracy
Melvin Rogers
July 12, 2019
Rosa Brooks, Women in National Security Positions
Rosa Brooks, Co-founder of The Leadership Council for Women in National Security
July 05, 2019
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming”
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells
June 28, 2019
An Update on Algeria and Libya
Demonstrators march during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers