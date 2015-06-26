Press Conference USA

OBAMACARE The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a key component of President Barack Obamaâs signature domestic legislative achievement---the Affordable Care Act. The decision upholds the lawâs provision to grant subsidies to states to help people buy health care. On the occasion of this landmark ruling, host Carol Castiel speaks with Michelle Katz, nurse and author of the recently published book âHealthcare Made Easy: Answers to all of Your Healthcare Questions under the Affordable Care Act.â