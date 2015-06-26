Press Conference USA
June 26, 2015 06:30 PM
OBAMACARE The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a key component of President Barack Obamaâs signature domestic legislative achievement---the Affordable Care Act. The decision upholds the lawâs provision to grant subsidies to states to help people buy health care. On the occasion of this landmark ruling, host Carol Castiel speaks with Michelle Katz, nurse and author of the recently published book âHealthcare Made Easy: Answers to all of Your Healthcare Questions under the Affordable Care Act.â