Press Conference USA

YOCHI DREAZEN Host Carol Castiel talks with Yochi Dreazen, distinguished military correspondent and Managing Editor of Foreign Policy, about his book âThe Invisible Front: Love and Loss in an Era of Endless War.â Through the lens of one military family, Dreazen highlights the institutional shortcomings of the U.S. armed forces, particularity its failure to address and respond to the high rates of suicide among U.S. troops.