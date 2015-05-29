Press Conference USA
May 29, 2015 11:30 PM
Listen
Press Conference USA 1839116
Press Conference USA 1839116 audio player.
YOCHI DREAZEN Host Carol Castiel talks with Yochi Dreazen, distinguished military correspondent and Managing Editor of Foreign Policy, about his book âThe Invisible Front: Love and Loss in an Era of Endless War.â Through the lens of one military family, Dreazen highlights the institutional shortcomings of the U.S. armed forces, particularity its failure to address and respond to the high rates of suicide among U.S. troops.