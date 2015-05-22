Press Conference USA
May 22, 2015 07:30 PM
H.E. GERARD ARAUD Host Carol Castiel speaks with H.E. Gerard Araud, French Ambassador to the US, about a range of issues of mutual concern between Washington and Paris such as a strategy for combating ISIL/Daesh in Iraq and Syria, nuclear talks with Iran, the crisis in Eastern Ukraine, migrants flocking to European shores, the aftermath of the UN sanctioned strikes in Libya under the âResponsibility to Protect, and a UN resolution on parameters for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.