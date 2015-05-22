Press Conference USA

H.E. GERARD ARAUD Host Carol Castiel speaks with H.E. Gerard Araud, French Ambassador to the US, about a range of issues of mutual concern between Washington and Paris such as a strategy for combating ISIL/Daesh in Iraq and Syria, nuclear talks with Iran, the crisis in Eastern Ukraine, migrants flocking to European shores, the aftermath of the UN sanctioned strikes in Libya under the âResponsibility to Protect, and a UN resolution on parameters for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.