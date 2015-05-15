Press Conference USA

May 15, 2015 07:30 PM
HON. JAMES CLYBURN Host Carol Castiel and VOA Congressional Correspondent Cindy Saine discuss with Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat from South Carolina, an array of questions on domestic and foreign policy issues from police brutality and need for reforms, violations of the Voting Rights Act, NSA surveillance/USA Freedom Act, to the Iran nuclear deal, Fast Track Authority, the Trans Pacific Partnership, the US opening with Cuba, US politics and the 2016 presidential race.

