Press Conference USA
May 8, 2015 07:30 PM
YASIR QADHI Host Carol Castiel and senior VOA Middle East reporter Mohamed Elshinnawi speak with Yasir Qadhi, a Muslim cleric and Professor of Religion at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, about the fallout from a recent controversial exhibit in Texas featuring cartoon drawings of the Prophet Muhammad as well as the socio-economic, political and ideological factors that fuel violent extremism around the world.