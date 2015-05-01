Press Conference USA

AMB. ELENA POPTODOROVA On this edition of the program, a conversation with Bulgarian Ambassador to the U.S., Elena Poptodorova, about Russia's provocative moves in Ukraine. Bulgaria is a member of both the EU and NATO. Ambassador Poptodorova tells host Carol Castiel and Ihar Tsikhanenka, TV Reporter and anchor in VOAâs Russian Service that Bulgaria is on the âfront linesâ regarding Russian aggression to the east or foreign fighters coming via Turkey to the south.