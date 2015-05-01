Press Conference USA
May 1, 2015
AMB. ELENA POPTODOROVA On this edition of the program, a conversation with Bulgarian Ambassador to the U.S., Elena Poptodorova, about Russia's provocative moves in Ukraine. Bulgaria is a member of both the EU and NATO. Ambassador Poptodorova tells host Carol Castiel and Ihar Tsikhanenka, TV Reporter and anchor in VOAâs Russian Service that Bulgaria is on the âfront linesâ regarding Russian aggression to the east or foreign fighters coming via Turkey to the south.