Press Conference USA

AMB. ELENA POPTODOROVA On this edition of the program, a conversation with Bulgarian Ambassador to the U.S., Elena Poptodorova, about Russia's provocative moves in Ukraine. Bulgaria is a member of both the EU and NATO. Ambassador Poptodorova tells host Carol Castiel and Ihar Tsikhanenka, TV Reporter and anchor in VOA’s Russian Service that Bulgaria is on the “front lines” regarding Russian aggression to the east or foreign fighters coming via Turkey to the south.