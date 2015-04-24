Press Conference USA

April 24, 2015 07:30 PM
ERITREA / HORN OF AFRICA On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel, and former Horn of Africa VOA Correspondent, Pete Heinlein, speak with Bronwyn Bruton, Deputy Director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council about her recent trip to Eritrea and meeting with President Isaias Afwerky, about prospects for political and economic change in that reclusive regime, which has strained relations with its neighbors, the European Union and the United States.

