Press Conference USA

AHMED ABBADI / EDUCATING IMAMS On March 27, 2015 Moroccoâs King Mohammed VI inaugurated the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams in the capital, Rabat. On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel and VOA Religion Correspondent Jerome Socolovsky speak with Ahmed Abbadi, Secretary-General of Muhammadan League of Scholars about instilling in the new generations of Imams the values of moderate Islam based on the Maliki rite and Sunni Sufism to counter violent extremism.