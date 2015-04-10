Press Conference USA

April 10, 2015
IRAQ / DAESH / IRAN On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel and VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin speak with Nussaibah Younis, Senior Research Associate at the Project on Middle East Democracy who just returned from Iraq, about the obstacles to defeating Daesh/ISIL. Younis tells VOA that notwithstanding US-led air strikes, until political grievances of the marginalized Sunni population are properly addressed, Daesh will not be defeated.

