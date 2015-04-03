Press Conference USA
April 3, 2015
PETER PHAM / NIGERIA ELECTIONS On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel, and Managing Editor and host of Daybreak Africa, James Butty, talk with J. Peter Pham, Director of the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council about the significance and implications of the historic elections in Nigeria in which opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari soundly defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan