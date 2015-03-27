Press Conference USA
March 27, 2015 07:30 PM
VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Host Carol Castiel and Satarupa Barua, broadcaster in VOAâs Bangla Service, speak with Mary Ellsberg, the Founding Director of the Global Womenâs Institute at George Washington University about the global epidemic of violence against women, as documented in a recent UN report marking the 20th anniversary of the Beijing Conference on Women, and what can be done to combat it.