Press Conference USA

March 27, 2015 07:30 PM
VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN Host Carol Castiel and Satarupa Barua, broadcaster in VOAâs Bangla Service, speak with Mary Ellsberg, the Founding Director of the Global Womenâs Institute at George Washington University about the global epidemic of violence against women, as documented in a recent UN report marking the 20th anniversary of the Beijing Conference on Women, and what can be done to combat it.

