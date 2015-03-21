Press Conference USA

March 21, 2015 08:30 AM
REP. ALMA ADAMS & TERROR IN TUNIS In this two part Press Conference USA, host Carol Castiel and Congressional Correspondent Cindy Saine talk with Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC), about her legislative priorities, and the state of race relations in America. In the second half of the program, North Africa Expert, William Lawrence, analyses the political and economic fallout from the devastating terror attack on a museum in Tunis.

