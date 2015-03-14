Press Conference USA

March 14, 2015 08:30 AM
RABBI HERSCHEL GLUCK In the wake of recent attacks on Jews and Jewish sites in Paris and Copenhagen, host Carol Castiel and VOA Europe Correspondent Al Pessin, talk with London-based Rabbi Herschel Gluck, Chairman of the Arab-Jewish Forum and Chairman of the Muslim-Jewish Forum, about his successful initiatives at building bridges between these two communities in Britain and how his efforts might be replicated elsewhere.

