Press Conference USA
March 14, 2015 08:30 AM
Listen
Press Conference USA 1863951
Press Conference USA 1863951 audio player.
RABBI HERSCHEL GLUCK In the wake of recent attacks on Jews and Jewish sites in Paris and Copenhagen, host Carol Castiel and VOA Europe Correspondent Al Pessin, talk with London-based Rabbi Herschel Gluck, Chairman of the Arab-Jewish Forum and Chairman of the Muslim-Jewish Forum, about his successful initiatives at building bridges between these two communities in Britain and how his efforts might be replicated elsewhere.