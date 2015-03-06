Press Conference USA
March 6, 2015 06:30 PM
MARK LAGON / FREEDOM HOUSE On this edition of Press Conference USA -- a conversation with Ambassador Mark Lagon, the new president of the oldest human rights organization in the United States: Freedom House. Ambassador Lagon talks with host Carol Castiel about the critical role Freedom House plays in documenting human rights violations and curbs on press freedoms around the world and explains the reasons behind the grim findings in the 2015 Freedom House report.