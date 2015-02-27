Press Conference USA
SAUDI ARABIA On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel, and VOA Corruption Correspondent Jeffrey Young, speak with Janet Breslin-Smith, author of a forthcoming book about Saudi Arabia âTwo Sides of Veil: Living in the Mystery of Saudi Arabiaâ and a former professor of National Security Strategy at the National War College about the struggle to erase Saudi extremism, and the recent change of guard in Saudi Arabia.