Press Conference USA

SARAH CHAYES / CORRUPTION On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel, Digital Managing Editor of VOAâs Afghan Service Akmal Dawi, and VOA Corruption Correspondent Jeffrey Young speak with Sarah Chayes, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about her new book Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security. Find out why Sarah Chayes says that fighting corruption is central to security and stability around the world.