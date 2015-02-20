Press Conference USA
February 20, 2015 06:30 PM
SARAH CHAYES / CORRUPTION On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel, Digital Managing Editor of VOAâs Afghan Service Akmal Dawi, and VOA Corruption Correspondent Jeffrey Young speak with Sarah Chayes, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about her new book Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security. Find out why Sarah Chayes says that fighting corruption is central to security and stability around the world.