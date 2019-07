Press Conference USA

SARAH CHAYES / CORRUPTION On this edition of the program, host Carol Castiel, Digital Managing Editor of VOA’s Afghan Service Akmal Dawi, and VOA Corruption Correspondent Jeffrey Young speak with Sarah Chayes, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about her new book Thieves of State: Why Corruption Threatens Global Security. Find out why Sarah Chayes says that fighting corruption is central to security and stability around the world.