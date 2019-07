Press Conference USA

MICHELLE KATZ / OBAMACARE Guest host Rick Pantaleo talks with nurse and health care “sleuth” Michelle Katz about her new book “Healthcare Made Easy: Answers to All Your Healthcare Questions under the Affordable Care Act.” Katz addresses both critics and defenders of President Barack Obama’s signature domestic legislation, affectionately known as “Obamacare,” and explains why medical care in the United States is often so much more expensive than in Canada, Europe and elsewhere.