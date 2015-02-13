Press Conference USA
February 13, 2015
MICHELLE KATZ / OBAMACARE Guest host Rick Pantaleo talks with nurse and health care âsleuthâ Michelle Katz about her new book âHealthcare Made Easy: Answers to All Your Healthcare Questions under the Affordable Care Act.â Katz addresses both critics and defenders of President Barack Obamaâs signature domestic legislation, affectionately known as âObamacare,â and explains why medical care in the United States is often so much more expensive than in Canada, Europe and elsewhere.