Press Conference USA

MICHELLE KATZ / OBAMACARE Guest host Rick Pantaleo talks with nurse and health care âsleuthâ Michelle Katz about her new book âHealthcare Made Easy: Answers to All Your Healthcare Questions under the Affordable Care Act.â Katz addresses both critics and defenders of President Barack Obamaâs signature domestic legislation, affectionately known as âObamacare,â and explains why medical care in the United States is often so much more expensive than in Canada, Europe and elsewhere.