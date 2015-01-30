Press Conference USA
January 30, 2015 06:30 PM
Listen
Press Conference USA 1874651
Press Conference USA 1874651 audio player.
MATT DUSS On this edition of the program, a conversation with Mathew Duss, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, a non-profit organization created in the wake of the Camp David Peace accords to foster peace and justice between Israelis and Palestinians.Duss tells host Carol Castiel that the need to resolve the longstanding conflict by reaching a two-state solution is as urgent than ever.