Press Conference USA
January 17, 2015 07:30 AM
LIBYA & TUNISIA UPDATE Carol Castiel talks with William Lawrence, Professor of International Affairs at George Washington University and Director of North Africa and Middle East programs at the CSID about the causes of the festering civil conflict in Libya and diplomatic attempts to stanch the violence and foster stability as well as political and economic challenges in the aftermath of recent parliamentary and presidential elections in Tunisia.