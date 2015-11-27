Press Conference USA

SIR PETER WESTMACOTT, BRITISH AMBASSADOR TO THE US In the aftermath of the terror attacks in Paris, host Carol Castiel speaks with Sir Peter Westmacott, British Ambassador to the US, about Britain's role in combating the so-called Islamic State, the need for tighter border controls in Europe despite the Schengen rules, the UK's take on how to deal with European Islamists, especially those who have been further radicalized in Syria, how to reach a political solution to the Syrian civil war (role of Russia and Iran), Britain's upcoming referendum on EU membership, and Climate Change Conference in Paris.