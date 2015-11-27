Press Conference USA

November 27, 2015 05:30 PM
Embed
Listen
Press Conference USA 2228276
Press Conference USA 2228276 audio player.

SIR PETER WESTMACOTT, BRITISH AMBASSADOR TO THE US In the aftermath of the terror attacks in Paris, host Carol Castiel speaks with Sir Peter Westmacott, British Ambassador to the US, about Britain's role in combating the so-called Islamic State, the need for tighter border controls in Europe despite the Schengen rules, the UK's take on how to deal with European Islamists, especially those who have been further radicalized in Syria, how to reach a political solution to the Syrian civil war (role of Russia and Iran), Britain's upcoming referendum on EU membership, and Climate Change Conference in Paris.

Latest Episodes
July 26, 2019
50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing
This July 20, 1969, photo obtained from NASA and taken by Neil Armstrong, shows astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the Moon's Sea of Tranquility. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA / Neil Armstrong" - NO MARKETING NO…
July 19, 2019
Melvin Rogers on Race and Democracy
Melvin Rogers
July 12, 2019
Rosa Brooks, Women in National Security Positions
Rosa Brooks, Co-founder of The Leadership Council for Women in National Security
July 05, 2019
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming”
“The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” by David Wallace-Wells
June 28, 2019
An Update on Algeria and Libya
Demonstrators march during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers