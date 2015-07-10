Press Conference USA

July 10, 2015
ROBERT WEXLER. Host Carol Castiel and VOA senior Middle East reporter Mohamed Elshinnawi talk with Robert Wexler, former Democratic Congressman from the state of Florida, now President of the S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace, about prospects for jumpstarting peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians including the merits and drawbacks of a French proposal to introduce a UN Security Council resolution that would set parameters for new negotiations on Palestinian statehood.

