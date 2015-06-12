Press Conference USA

CONGRESSMAN ED ROYCE Host Carol Castiel speaks with Congressman Ed Royce, a Republican from the state of California and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, about his views on the US strategy to defeat the so-called Islamic State in Iraq, US policy toward Syria, the P-5 + 1 nuclear negotiations with Iran; Trade Promotion Authority and the TransPacific Partnership (TPP) and his expectations regarding US-Nigerian relations in the wake of recent elections, which catapulted Muhammadu Buhari to power.