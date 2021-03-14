Press Conference USA

March 14, 2021 11:30 AM
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/12/2021 - 05:30 PM
Congresswoman Karen Bass, D, California
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:30 PM
Whither the GOP?
House Republicans attend a reconvened joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential…
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 05:30 PM
The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
The Allen Telescope Array, ATA is a joint effort by the SETI Institute and the Radio Astronomy Laboratory (RAL) at the University of California, Berkeley. (Brewbooks/Creative Commons 2.0 via Flickr)
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 05:30 PM
Truth Decay and Disinformation
A man uses a computer to read news at a cyber cafe minutes after the Uganda Communication Commission, a body responsible for…
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 05:30 PM
The Great Migration of African Americans
"Scott and Violet Arthur arrive with their family at Chicago's Polk Street Depot on Aug. 30, 1920, two months after their two sons were lynched in Paris, Texas. The picture has become an iconic symbol of the Great Migration. (Chicago History Museum)