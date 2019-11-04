Pro and Anti-Government Demonstrators Occupy Lebanese Capital
November 4, 2019 05:33 AM
Pro and Anti-Government Demonstrators Occupy Lebanese Capital video player.
Protests in Lebanon continue even after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned last week amid massive rallies that had paralyzed the nation's capital and spread around the small Mediterranean nation. Citizens mistrustful of the government came out again Sunday to demand a whole new leadership, but supporters of President Michel Aoun also showed up in large numbers to rally for the embattled leader. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.