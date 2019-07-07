Science & Health

Prodigy and Ukrainian Immigrant Creates Unique DNA Robot

July 7, 2019 02:53 AM
Sofia Lysenko's parents moved to the United States from the Ukraine when she was 3 years old. Today, at 17, some of the biggest American pharmaceutical companies want to team up with this teenage science prodigy because she has created an artificial macromolecule robot that can deliver drugs directly to the brain cells of patients with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Iryna Matviichuk met with Sofia to learn more. Anna Rice narrates her report.

