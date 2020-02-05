Protests Against New Citizenship Law Emerge at Heart of Campaign for Delhi’s Local Government

Two months after a controversial citizenship law passed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party government sparked a wave of protests by students and women, the Indian capital city will hold polls to elect a new local government on Saturday (February 8). As the BJP tries to wrest the prestigious city government from a city-based party that rules Delhi, the election will indicate whether the party retains its popularity among young voters who have been its enthusiastic supporters. Reporter Anjana Pasricha has details from New Delhi.